October 15, 2018 / 4:57 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Netherlands to cut corporate tax rate to 20.5 pct by 2021

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The Dutch government on Monday proposed lowering the corporate tax rate in two steps to 20.5 percent by 2021, from the current rate of 25 percent.

The new tax rate would place the Netherlands slightly below the European average of around 22 percent in 2017.

A previous plan to scrap a 15 percent tax on dividends fell apart this month amid mounting opposition and a decision by Unilever not to consolidate its corporate headquarters in the Netherlands. (Reporting by Toby Sterling and Bart Meijer; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

