Dutch government tightens rules for trust managers

AMSTERDAM, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Dutch government said on Friday it would introduce stricter rules for managing trusts, in an effort to get a firmer grip on a sector seen as complicit in money laundering and tax evasion.

The new rules will oblige trust management organisations that oversee financial assets on behalf of their owners, to properly investigate clients before doing business with them, and to make this information available to the central bank. They will also make it easier to withdraw the licenses of companies that break the rules.

A Dutch parliamentary inquiry in June found that such organisations often ignore international rules and regulations, enabling tax-dodging and other criminal behaviour. (Reporting by Bart Meijer; editing by John Stonestreet)