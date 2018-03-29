FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 29, 2018 / 12:21 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Dutch government to halt gas production at Groningen by 2030

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

THE HAGUE, March 29 (Reuters) - The Dutch government will cut production at the Groningen gas field to 12 billion cubic meters (bcm) per year by 2022, and to zero by 2030, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Thursday.

The government last month said it intended to cut production at the field from current levels of 21.6 bcm per year to 12 bcm as quickly as possible, after the country’s northern region was hit by the strongest earthquake in years in January.

In a statement, the government said the exact timing of cuts would depend on how cold winters are, as it published a timeline showing a production cut to around 17.5 bcm for the year beginning October 2019, assuming average temperatures. (Reporting by Toby Sterling)

