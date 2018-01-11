Dutch regulator to advise on Groningen gas production in two weeks

AMSTERDAM, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The Dutch gas regulator will decide within two weeks how much production needs to be cut at the Groningen field to reduce the risk of earthquakes, it said on Thursday.

The State Supervision of Mines said a proposal by gas operator NAM to limit production in Groningen, in the wake of an earthquake earlier this week, was “a step in the right direction”, but was not specific enough.

It will now determine at which spots production needs to be lowered and by how much, and will then advise the country’s energy minister who will take the final decision. (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Susan Fenton)