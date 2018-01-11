Dutch regulator to study proposals for lower gas production

AMSTERDAM, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The Dutch State Supervision of Mines, which regulates the gas sector, will respond to proposals to lower gas production in the Groningen field on Thursday, but will not immediately specify how much production should be cut, a spokeswoman said.

An earthquake this week prompted Dutch gas company NAM to propose halting production at six points in the Groningen gas field and lowering overall production.

The supervisor will conduct its own survey into how to further reduce gas production.

The final decision on production at Groningen must be taken by the country’s energy minister.