ROME, June 25 (Reuters) - Royal KPN NV’s Maximo Ibarra is set to become the new chief executive of Comcast’s Sky Italia business, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

Ibarra will leave his role as chief executive at Royal KPN NV in September for “pressing family reasons”, the Dutch company announced earlier in the day. (Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Giselda Vagnoni Editing by Keith Weir)