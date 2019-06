AMSTERDAM, June 24 (Reuters) - Dutch national telecommunications company Koninklijke KPN NV said a network outage has hit its mobile and fixed-line services, confirming earlier reports of a disruption.

“A nationwide telephone disruption is affecting fixed-line and mobile services,” KPN said in a short statement on its website. “A solution is being worked on.”

The cause of the disruption was unclear. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Jan Harvey)