FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 22, 2018 / 11:54 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

Man jumps or falls from public gallery onto floor of Dutch parliament - newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, March 22 (Reuters) - A man was injured on Thursday after apparently jumping or falling several meters from the public gallery into the chamber of the Dutch parliament, local media reported.

De Telegraaf newspaper quoted eyewitnesses as saying that the man had been pacing about in an agitated state before tying something to a railing and then jumping off.

Website Nu.nl cited a parliamentary usher saying that the man had tried to hang himself.

His condition was not known. A public video feed of the speakers’ podium showed the shocked reaction of lawmakers after a loud thump before the session was postponed.

Photos on social media showed the man receiving first aid on a lawmaker’s desk and later being carried out of parliament on a stretcher. (Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.