Dutch parliament adopts motion of disapproval against PM Rutte

AMSTERDAM, April 2 (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s chances of forming a new government were dealt a serious blow early on Friday, as a majority of parliament said he had not told the truth about remarks made during government formation talks.

In a motion supported by opposition and coalition parties, an independent envoy was tasked to see whether Rutte, who won national elections only two weeks ago, could restore confidence and would be allowed back at the table once formation talks resume. (Reporting by Bart Meijer and Toby Sterling; Editing by Christopher Cushing)