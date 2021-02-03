Germany to continue talks on buying TenneT stake after Dutch election

BERLIN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Germany will continue talks with the Netherlands about buying an equity stake in grid company TenneT after the Dutch elections next month, an economy ministry spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

“For Germany, it’s imperative that TenneT can fully meet all obligations regarding network expansion in Germany,” she added.

The Dutch government said on Tuesday that talks on Germany taking an equity stake in TenneT have stalled over the question of which would control the company’s German subsidiary. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; editing by Thomas Seythal)