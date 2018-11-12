Company News
November 12, 2018 / 12:06 PM / Updated an hour ago

Dutch regulatory body considering steps to cool housing market

AMSTERDAM, Nov 12 (Reuters) - A group of the Netherlands’ main financial regulatory agencies including the central bank said on Monday it was considering steps to cool the Dutch housing market, which is showing signs of overheating.

In a statement issued by the Authority for Financial Markets (AFM), the group said that measures under consideration include tightening loan-to-value ratios and increasing the weighting of mortgage assets on bank balance sheets. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

