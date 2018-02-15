UPDATE 1-Jump in container throughput boosts Rotterdam Port

(Updates with quote, financial results)

ROTTERDAM, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Cargo volume at Rotterdam port, Europe’s largest, rose 1.3 percent to 467 million tonnes in 2017, boosted by strong growth in the container shipping business.

Container volume rose 12.3 percent, offsetting drops of 2.6 percent and 4.1 percent in bulk dry goods and wet goods respectively, the port said in a statement.

“The new terminal at Maasvlakte 2, but also the existing terminals and the logistics chains surrounding them all contributed”, against a backdrop of growing global trade, CEO Allard Castelein told reporters in Rotterdam.

As a company, the port registered revenue of 712 million euros ($890 million) in 2017, up 4.6 percent from a year earlier. Net profit of 187 million euros was down 17 percent as the port was subject to corporate tax for the first time.

The City of Rotterdam owns 70.8 percent of the port, and the Dutch State owns the remaining 29.2 percent.