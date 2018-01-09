FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 9, 2018 / 11:06 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Dutch court grants rights to Stolichnaya, "Stoli" brands to Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Jan 9 (Reuters) - A Dutch appeals court on Tuesday upheld a lower court ruling granting rights to the famed “Stolichnaya” vodka brand to Russia’s state-owned Sojuzplodoimport and stripping them from Luxembourg-based Spirits International.

The decision, which governs only sales in the Netherlands, is a setback for Spirits owner SPI Group, which is also facing challenges over the brand in other markets including 13 European Union countries, the U.S. and Australia.

Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by Louise Heavens

