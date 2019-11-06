Air Europa: Pilot at Schiphol airport accidentally caused alarm

AMSTERDAM, Nov 6 (Reuters) - A pilot onboard an Air Europa airplane accidentally set off an alarm, prompting a major security lockdown at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport on Wednesday, the airline said in a statement.

“In a plane from Amsterdam to Madrid tonight an alarm was accidentally activated which set off safety protocols at the airport,” it said. “There was no cause for alarm, all passengers were fine and waiting for the flight to take off.”

“We are sorry, there was no cause for alarm,” the Spanish airline said. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Sandra Maler)