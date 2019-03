ANKARA, March 18 (Reuters) - The Turkish intelligence agency is investigating whether Monday’s attack in the Dutch city of Utrecht was personally motivated or an act of terrorism, President Tayyip Erdogan said in a televised interview.

Dutch police arrested a man of Turkish origin suspected of involvement in the shooting that killed three people. The suspect was identified by police as 37-year-old Gokmen Tanis. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay Editing by Robin Pomeroy)