Tech, Asia-tilted Dutch AEX index hits all-time high after two decades

* Previous high was Sept. 5, 2000 amid internet bubble

* Technology, Asian-focused shares have led gains

* ASML, Adyen, Prosus now alongside Philips, Shell, ING

AMSTERDAM, March 31(Reuters) - Amsterdam’s blue chip AEX index hit an all-time high of 703.29 on Wednesday, its first peak in two decades, as technology and Asia-oriented shares gained after a long retreat of bank and insurer valuations.

The index, which is derived from the largest 25 companies on Euronext Amsterdam by market capitalization and float size, last hit a record, at 703.18, on Sept. 5, 2000, amid the telecommunications and internet bubble. (Reporting by Toby Sterling, Editing by Andrew Heavens)