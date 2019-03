AMSTERDAM, March 5 (Reuters) - The Dutch government submitted a law to parliament on Tuesday that would enable it to block takeovers of telecom companies, if they were seen as a threat to national security.

“Internet, data traffic and telephone services are basic needs”, Deputy Economy Minister Mona Keijzer said. “We therefore want to protect this vital sector against unwanted influences.” (Reporting by Bart Meijer Editing by Edmund Blair)