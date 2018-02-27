FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018

Dutch telecoms should open up networks to competitors -watchdog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The fixed networks of the two largest Dutch telecommunications companies, KPN and VodafoneZiggo, should be opened for use by competitors, consumer watchdog ACM said on Tuesday.

Opening the networks would ensure that there is sufficient competition in the concentrated Dutch market, where the third and fourth players, Deutsche Telekom and Tele2 , are set to merge operations, the watchdog said in a statement.

Ziggo owner Liberty Global and Vodafone operate as a joint venture in the Netherlands combining the country’s largest cable network with its second-largest mobile network. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely)

