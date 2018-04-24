FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2018 / 9:18 PM / in 2 hours

Dutch gov't memos: Tax cut was 'decisive' for Unilever's HQ choice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, April 24 (Reuters) - A Dutch tax on dividends was “decisive” for Unilever in deciding whether it would choose the Netherlands or Britain as its base, according to memos released by the Dutch government as part of a domestic political row on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s government announced it would scrap the 15 percent withholding tax on dividends when it came to power in October. Unilever had announced in March it had chosen the Netherlands, and not Britain, to house its headquarters. (Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by G Crosse)

