Dutch power company Eneco aims to be carbon neutral by 2035

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Eneco, the Dutch power company, on Tuesday laid out plans to become nearly “carbon neutral” in 2035, replacing its remaining gas-powered plants with solar or wind power and moving many customers from gas heating to geothermal networks.

The company said it would spend 2 billion euros ($2.42 billion) on the plan through 2025 and expected to continue investing at about the same place until the 2035 goal is met.

Eneco, known for operating wind turbine farms off the Dutch coast, said it would seek to increase its renewable production to 3,200 megawatts by 2025, and invest in the equivalent of 2,000 megawatts of geothermal heating systems by the same date.

Eneco is one of the Netherlands’ largest power companies with 5.9 million customers. It was bought by Mitsubishi in 2019 and reported production capacity of around 3,000 megawatts last year, about two-thirds of it from renewable sources.

The company on Tuesday set dates of 2030 for closing its Merwede gas plant, and of 2035 for closing plants in Maasvlakte and Lage Weide.

For customers, Eneco said it would seek to connect 300,000 homes to heating networks by 2035 and would stop selling gas heating boilers to consumers by 2025.

Eneco said its goal is to reduce its total greenhouse gas emissions -- including that of its suppliers and customers -- from 13.9 million megatons annually at present to 0.9 megatons in 2035, which it would then seek to offset.

($1 = 0.8258 euros)