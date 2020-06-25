Vattenfall delays 120MW Amsterdam biomass plant

AMSTERDAM, June 25 (Reuters) - The Dutch subsidiary of Swedish energy giant Vattenfall AB said on Thursday it has postponed a decision to build a 120 megawatt biomass energy plant near Amsterdam citing opposition and a lack of clarity over government support.

Local residents had protested that the plant would hurt air quality, while environmental groups including Greenpeace Netherlands have questioned whether energy generation from biomass is really sustainable.

“We see the public debate around biomass increasing, and we are not deaf,” Vattenfall Netherlands CEO Martijn Hagens said in a statement.

He called on the Dutch government to clarify its current position on a 2013 agreement that classified biomass energy as sustainable.

Vattenfall said it would now not make a final investment decision on the plant, which received construction approval in 2019, until “after the summer” of 2021.