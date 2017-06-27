FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2017 / 9:59 AM / 2 months ago

Singtel's NetLink Trust launches up to $1.95 bln Singapore IPO - IFR

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 27 (Reuters) - NetLink NBN Trust, the broadband subsidiary of Singapore Telecommunications (Singtel), on Tuesday launched an initial public offering worth up to $1.95 billion in Singapore, IFR reported, citing a term sheet of the transaction.

NetLink is offering 2.9 billion units in an indicative range of S$0.80 to S$0.93 each, putting the total deal at up to S$2.69 billion, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Singtel, Southeast Asia's largest telco, did not respond to a Reuters phone call seeking comment on the IPO. ($1 = 1.3855 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR, additional reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

