July 19, 2017 / 7:10 AM / in a month

Singtel's NetLink debuts slightly above offer price

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 19 (Reuters) - Units of NetLink NBN Trust , the broadband unit of Singapore Telecommunications (Singtel), debuted on Wednesday at S$0.815, slightly above the offer price, in Singapore's biggest initial public offering in four years.

NetLink had priced its IPO of 2.9 billion units at S$0.81 apiece, raising about S$2.3 billion ($1.7 billion).

Singtel owns 24.99 percent of NetLink after the IPO.

The listing brings the total amount raised via IPOs in Singapore to their highest in at least three years, according to Thomson Reuters data, and is expected to help cement the city-state's position as one of the top destinations for property and business trusts in Asia. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

