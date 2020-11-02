Italy's Nexi in exclusive talks to merge with Nordic rival Nets

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's biggest payments group Nexi NEXII.MI said on Monday it was in exclusive talks to agree a merger with Nordic rival Nets, in a potential deal worth nearly $10 billion that follows an accord with smaller Milan-based peer SIA.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Italian payments group Nexi is pictured outside their headquarters in Milan, Italy, March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A merger would give Nexi access to advanced digital payment countries such as the Nordics where the Danish firm has a leading position, while also gaining exposure to central and eastern Europe where the industry has still room to grow.

Nexi said in a statement the exclusive talks to get to a binding agreement would last 10 days.

A deal would see Nets merged into Nexi in an all-share transaction that would use the same multiples for both groups on expected 2020 core earnings.

Nexi said synergies from the merger were estimated at around 150 million euros.

Reuters reported on Friday that Nexi was leading talks to buy Nets after trumping competition from U.S. firm Global Payments GPN.N.

Nexi said it remained fully committed to completing the tie-up with SIA unveiled at the beginning of October based on the terms and timetable already announced.

Nexi CEO Paolo Bertoluzzo said at the time the Nexi-SIA group would consider opportunities for growth in the fast-moving payments sector as they became available.

By 0917 GMT shares in Nexi fell 1% to 13 euros each against a 0.6% rise in Italy's blue-chip index .FMTIB.

($1 = 0.8597 euros)