NetScientific's unit signs deal to sell AstraZeneca's COVID-19 test

June 7 (Reuters) - British life sciences company NetScientific Plc said on Monday one of its subsidiaries has entered an exclusive licensing agreement with AstraZeneca Plc to globally sell a COVID-19 test.

NetScientific’s wholly-owned unit ProAxsis Ltd will be responsible for completing validation and global commercialisation of AstraZeneca’s SARS-CoV-2 serology ELISA and, in return, the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker will receive a royalty fee on future global net sales of the assay, the company said. (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)