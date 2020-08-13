Real estate trust NetSTREIT prices U.S. IPO below range

Aug 13 (Reuters) - NetSTREIT Corp said on Thursday it had raised $225 million in its U.S. initial public offering after the real estate company sold fewer-than-expected shares at a price below its target range.

The company, a commercial real estate investment trust, priced its IPO of 12.5 million shares at $18 per share. NetSTREIT had initially planned to sell up to 15.5 million shares at $19-$21 per share.

The commercial real estate business has taken a hit globally due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as most tenants have been unable to pay rent. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)