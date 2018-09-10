FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
September 10, 2018 / 3:04 PM / Updated an hour ago

Britain's Network Rail divests commercial property portfolio for $1.9 bln

1 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s Network Rail said on Monday that it has agreed to sell its commercial property portfolio to property outsourcing company Telereal Trillium and a Blackstone Group affiliate for 1.46 billion pounds ($1.9 billion).

The sale is made up of about 5,200 properties, the majority of which are converted railway arches, and will help to fund railway upgrades, the state-backed rail infrastructure company said.

Telereal and Blackstone Property Partners, the U.S. private equity firm’s real estate investment unit, will hold equal stakes and intend to be long-term owners of the estate, Network Rail said. ($1 = 0.7684 pounds) (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.