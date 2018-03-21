Goldman Sachs, Wellcome Trust jointly bid for Network Rail's commercial property estate

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs and the Wellcome Trust have jointly bid to buy the commercial property estate of Britain’s Network Rail, a spokeswoman for the Wellcome Trust said on Wednesday.

The U.S. investment bank and the British medical charity have together tabled a 1.2 billion pound ($1.7 billion) bid for about 5,500 premises currently owned by National Rail, the British state-back entity which is independently run, Sky News reported.

“Wellcome Trust and Goldman Sachs have submitted a non-binding indicative offer for the commercial estate of Network Rail,” a spokeswoman for Wellcome Trust said in an emailed statement.

Goldman Sachs was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters. ($1 = 0.7112 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young; additional reporting by Emma Rumney; editing by Costas Pitas)