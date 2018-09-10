UPDATE 1-Britain's Network Rail divests commercial property portfolio for $1.9 bln

(Adds details)

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s Network Rail said on Monday that it has agreed to sell its commercial property portfolio to property outsourcing firm Telereal Trillium and a Blackstone Group affiliate for 1.46 billion pounds ($1.9 billion).

The sale is made up of about 5,200 properties, the majority of which are converted railway arches, the British state-backed entity which is independently run, said.

“Proceeds from the ..transaction will help fund the railway upgrade plan, bringing major improvements for passengers and reducing the need for taxpayers to fund the railway,” Network Rail said in a statement.

Telereal and Blackstone Property Partners, the U.S. private equity firm’s real estate investment unit, will hold equal stakes and intend to be long-term owners of the estate.

“Telereal will oversee the day-to-day property management of the portfolio,” the company added.

In March, U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs and British medical charity Wellcome Trust said it made a joint bid to buy the property portfolio of Network Rail, which Sky News reported was at 1.2 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.7684 pounds)