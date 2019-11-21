Japan's Sony in talks to buy stake in India's Network18 Media - Bloomberg

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Japan’s Sony Corp is in talks to acquire a stake in Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s TV business, Network18 Media & Investments Ltd, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

Sony is doing the due diligence and considering several potential deal options, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

