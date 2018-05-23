FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2018

9th Circuit nixes farmers’ win in Nevada water-rights fight

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has reversed two lower court rulings in a dispute over water rights in Nevada’s Walker River Basin and ordered that the cases be reassigned to a different judge on remand.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday directed the federal court in Nevada to approve plans submitted in 2011 by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit, to use more of the Walker River water rights it had acquired for environmental restoration and less for agriculture.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2x2pdUs

