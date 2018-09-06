FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 6, 2018 / 11:09 PM / Updated 43 minutes ago

Lundin Mining says no plan to amend hostile Nevsun bid

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Canada’s Lundin Mining Corp said on Thursday it does not plan to revise its hostile bid for fellow base metal miner Nevsun Resources Ltd after it was trumped on Wednesday by a C$1.86 billion ($1.42 billion) offer from China’s Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd.

Lundin made five informal proposals and took a C$1.4 billion bid made directly to shareholders in July, all of which were rejected as inadequate by Nevsun. Lundin, whose bid expires on Nov. 9, said on Thursday that it does not plan to amend any of the terms in its offer.

$1 = 1.3143 Canadian dollars Reporting by Susan Taylor in Toronto and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

