Aug 9 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Nevsun Resources Ltd on Thursday asked its shareholders to turn down a hostile C$1.4 billion ($1.07 billion) offer made by rival Lundin Mining Corp.

Lundin took its all-cash offer of C$4.75 per share directly to Nevsun shareholders on July 26, after its five previous proposals were rejected by the company. ($1 = 1.3034 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Susan Taylor and Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)