Feb 10 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck southeast of Loyalty Islands on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake’s epicentre was 401 km east of Tadine, New Caledonia, and was at a depth of 2 km, EMSC said. (Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Catherine Evans)