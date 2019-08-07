New gas-price index didn’t invalidate the old one, 10th Circuit holds

Two affiliates of South Jersey Industries Inc owe a Marcellus Shale gas producer more than $60 million for breaching a long-term purchase contract tied to the Columbia Appalachia Index, a federal appeals court held on Tuesday.

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the jury’s verdict and a post-trial ruling last year in favor of Antero Resources Group, after South Jersey Gas and South Jersey Resources Group argued that the pricing index had been modified so significantly that it was no longer operative.

