Westlaw News

New Hogan Lovells partner class includes London-based pro bono leader

By Arriana McLymore

1 Min Read

Hogan Lovells on Tuesday announced the promotion of a 25-member global partner class that for the first time includes a Europe-based pro bono partner, Yasmin Waljee.

Waljee, who is based in the firm’s London office, will be Hogan Lovells’ international pro bono director. She currently co-leads the firm’s social impact practice and manages its worldwide community investment program.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3hPUu0n

