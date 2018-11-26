Consumer Goods and Retail
November 26, 2018 / 4:31 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Australia's New Hope to buy Mitsui's 10 pct stake in Bengalla coal mine

1 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - New Hope Corp Ltd will buy a further 10 percent stake in the Bengalla thermal coal mine in Hunter Valley, New South Wales from Japan’s Mitsui & Co Ltd’s for A$215 million ($155.7 million), the Australian coal miner said on Monday.

The deal comes months after Wesfarmers Ltd sold its 40 percent stake in the Bengalla mine to New Hope, which already held a 40 percent stake in the mine.

$1 = 1.3806 Australian dollars Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
