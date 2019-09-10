Energy
September 10, 2019 / 7:40 AM / Updated an hour ago

Australia's New Hope says court rules in favor of New Acland project

1 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Australian coal producer New Hope Corp said on Tuesday that a Queensland court ruled in favor of its unit New Acland Coal on an appeal regarding its Stage 3 project.

The appeal had been made by coal activist group Oakey Coal Action Alliance Inc challenging a Supreme Court decision to set aside a land court ruling refusing mining lease applications for the New Acland Stage 3 project.

The company added that it remained committed to delivering the project on time.

Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below