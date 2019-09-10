Australia's New Hope says court rules in favor of New Acland project

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Australian coal producer New Hope Corp said on Tuesday that a Queensland court ruled in favor of its unit New Acland Coal on an appeal regarding its Stage 3 project.

The appeal had been made by coal activist group Oakey Coal Action Alliance Inc challenging a Supreme Court decision to set aside a land court ruling refusing mining lease applications for the New Acland Stage 3 project.

The company added that it remained committed to delivering the project on time.