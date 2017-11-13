FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New India Assurance shares fall on trading debut after $1.5 bln IPO
Sections
Featured
In grieving Texas town, faith sustains those left behind
U.S.
In grieving Texas town, faith sustains those left behind
Membership revoked? GE's spot in exclusive Dow may be shaky
Business
Membership revoked? GE's spot in exclusive Dow may be shaky
France frets over 'internal' threat two years after Paris attacks
France
France frets over 'internal' threat two years after Paris attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 13, 2017 / 4:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

New India Assurance shares fall on trading debut after $1.5 bln IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - State-run New India Assurance Co Ltd’s shares fell as much as 10 percent on their trading debut on Monday, following an initial public offering (IPO) that saw the government and company raise a combined 96 billion rupees ($1.47 billion).

Analysts had expected a weak opening for the top Indian non-life insurer as demand for the issue was only 1.2 times the number of shares on offer, indicating relatively low interest in what has been a record year for IPOs in the country.

By 0430 GMT, New India Assurance shares were trading down 9.4 percent at 724.85 rupees compared with an IPO issue price of 800 rupees. The benchmark Nifty 50 share price index was down 0.3 percent. ($1 = 65.2850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Swati Bhat Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.