June 29 (Reuters) - Newark Liberty Airport‏ said on Saturday that due to an emergency, there are no arrivals or departures from the airport.

Without specifying the nature of the emergency, it tweeted bit.ly/2KLrwB9 asking passengers to check with their carriers before coming to the New Jersey airport. (Reporting by Ishita Chigilli Palli in Bengaluru, Editing by Franklin Paul)