New Jersey files four new suits against DuPont, Chemours

The state of New Jersey on Wednesday beefed up its environmental claims against DuPont, the Chemours Company and 3M, filing new lawsuits that accuse those companies of contaminating the air, ground and water at different manufacturing sites around the state with toxic chemicals, volatile organic compounds and heavy metals.

The four lawsuits come just two days after the New Jersey Department of the Environment issued an administrative directive against DuPont, Chemours, 3M and two other companies, ordering them to pay for continued testing for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) throughout the state, and for continued treatment of PFAS-contaminated waters and land.

