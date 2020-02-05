New Jersey regulator approves $6 billion power auctions

Company News
    Feb 5 (Reuters) - New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU): 
    * New Jersey regulators on Wednesday approved the results of the state's 19th annual
electricity
Basic Generating Service (BGS) auctions, which secured about 7,700 megawatts of power worth
about $6 billion.
    * The BPU said the auction results is slightly higher costs for electricity supplied to
most
residents and small and medium-sized businesses 
    * The state's four utilities are Exelon Corp's Atlantic City Electric (ACE),
FirstEnergy
Corp's Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L), Public Service Enterprise Group Inc's
(PSEG) Public Service Electric and Gas (PSE&G) and Consolidated Edison Inc's
Rockland Electric Co (RECO)
    * The winning bidders in the BGS auctions included units of BP Plc, Calpine Corp,
Covanta
Holding Corp, DTE Energy Co, Exelon, Hartree Partners, NextEra Energy Inc
 and PSEG.

    
    The following table illustrates how the auction results will affect electricity supply
costs for the average residential customer when the new rates take effect on June 1, 2020:

        Utility          Usage (kWh)  Current Bill  Increase/Decrease  New Bill  Percent Change
          ACE                650        $125.15           $0.40        $125.55        0.3%
         JCP&L               650        $85.41           $2.09         $87.50         2.4%
         PSE&G               650        $117.60           $5.20        $122.80        4.4%
          RECO               650        $117.08          -$1.89        $115.19       -1.6%
 
    Source: bit.ly/2SoMRl9

 (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
