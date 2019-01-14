UPDATE 1-UK retailer New Look's restructuring to cut debt by 1 bln stg

(Adds detail)

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Struggling British fashion retailer New Look has agreed a restructuring with debtholders to cut its debt by 1 billion pounds ($1.28 billion) as it seeks to position the group for a return to profitability.

Last March New Look, which is owned by South African investment firm Brait, staved off a potential collapse into administration when British creditors and landlords backed a plan enabling it to close 60 UK stores.

It said on Monday it had secured agreement for a debt-for-equity swap proposal to reduce its long-term debt from 1.35 billion pounds to 350 million pounds together with a new capital raise of 150 million pounds funded by the issuance of new bonds.

“Today’s agreement represents a critical step in our turnaround plans and lays the foundations to secure the future and long-term profitability of New Look by materially deleveraging our balance sheet and providing us with the financial flexibility to better attack our future,” said Executive Chairman Alistair McGeorge.

He said a delevered balance sheet and a more flexible capital structure would allow New Look to better navigate the tough retail environment.

New Look also updated on trading. It said total UK like-for-like sales fell 2.3 percent in its second quarter but were up 0.9 percent in the third.

It forecast earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for its 2019 financial year of 84 million pounds from the core UK business and a loss of 27 million pounds for the non-core business. ($1 = 0.7801 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)