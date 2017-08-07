New Look to release earnings, outlook remains tricky

LONDON, Aug 7 (IFR) - Market participants will keep an eye on British retailer New Look’s Q1 2017-18 results on Tuesday, with the outlook remaining bleak for a company that has come to symbolise the uncertainty facing the sector.

“I think it will be a weak quarter, but it’s priced in, to some degree, in the outstanding bonds,” said an investor.

New Look’s bonds have been under pressure since it released poor annual results on June 6 that showed adjusted Ebitda declining 31% to £155m for the year ending March 25, largely due to a decline in UK sales on fears around Brexit.

The results pushed its £177m 8% 2023 senior unsecured notes to a record low of 48.50, down nearly 30 points. Though the plummet came to a halt and the notes were bid in the 59-60 area thereafter, they have been falling since mid-July, hitting 52.75 at today’s open, according to Tradeweb data.

SYMBOL OF BRITISH RETAIL

New Look is one of the first names that comes to mind for market participants fretting about the future of British retail against the backdrop of Brexit uncertainty and declining consumer confidence.

“Eyes will be on the outlook commentary for the next couple of quarters,” the investor said.

Analysts at Lucror Analytics stressed the company’s efforts to regain lost ground in the UK.

New Look appointed a new chief creative officer in late June.

“It remains to be seen if these measures will be enough for the company to turn the corner in the coming quarters,” the analysts wrote, adding that earnings could recover slightly in the second half of the company’s financial year.

New Look will hold investor meetings following the results via Goldman Sachs on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to sources. The bank led New Look’s last deal, a multi-tranche offering which raised £1.2bn-equivalent in 2015.

“To me, it looks like a struggling company wanting to update some of its largest bondholders,” said the investor.

Goldman Sachs was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli, editing by Philip Wright and Matthew Davies)