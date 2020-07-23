New McDermott program takes pro bono push to entrepreneurs of color

In the latest example of Big Law’s heightened drive to address racial imbalances through pro bono work and other programs, McDermott Will & Emery said Wednesday that it will give free legal services to 20 Black, Indigenous and other entrepreneurs of color to help them establish and grow their businesses.

“Systemic racism has long hindered business owners of color from achieving due success, and while we cannot change the past, we can – and will – continue to find ways to create a better future,” McDermott chairman Ira Coleman said in a statement announcing the program, dubbed McDermott Rise.

