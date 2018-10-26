FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2018 / 8:42 PM / Updated an hour ago

New Mexico may sue Bristol-Myers, Sanofi over Plavix marketing - N.M. court

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A New Mexico appellate court has cleared the way for the state’s attorney general to pursue a lawsuit accusing Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Sanofi SA of engaging in false marketing by concealing the risks of their blood thinner Plavix.

The New Mexico Court of Appeals on Wednesday ruled that a federal judge’s 2017 decision to dismiss a similar case by a whistleblower that the state did not join did not preclude Attorney General Hector Balderas from pursuing a separate case.

