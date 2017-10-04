FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Samsung top-load washing-machine MDL sent to Oklahoma City
October 4, 2017

New Samsung top-load washing-machine MDL sent to Oklahoma City

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A federal judicial panel on Wednesday created new multidistrict litigation for at least 26 potential class actions filed in 22 courts against Samsung and retailers Best Buy, Sears and Home Depot, alleging that Samsung’s top-load washing machines can break apart or “explode” during the spin cycle.

The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation (JPML) granted the defendants’ motions to consolidate the cases for pretrial proceedings in federal court in Oklahoma City, where U.S. District Judge Timothy DeGiusti is already presiding over four lawsuits.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xSk7cj

