New Treasury committee chair calls for Brexit update

LONDON, August 1 (IFR) - The new chairman of the UK Parliament’s Treasury Select Committee has asked the Bank of England to update her on responses from financial institutions based in the UK concerning their plans for coping with the UK’s exit from the European Union.

Sam Woods, chief executive of the Bank’s Prudential Regulation Authority, wrote to all its regulated firms on April 7 asking for information on Brexit planning, giving them a deadline of July 14. The new chairman of the parliamentary committee, Nicky Morgan MP, wrote her letter to Woods on July 24 asking him to brief her by this Wednesday, August 2.

Morgan said she was concerned about the “cliff-edge” such businesses might face at the end of March 2019 when the UK is scheduled to leave the EU, as envisaged under article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, governing the rules of withdrawal from the EU.

“I have asked Sam Woods about how banks and insurers will respond as the Brexit deadline approaches, and the key risks of a “no deal” scenario,” she said.

“I have also asked Mr Woods for his views on the desirability and design of a transitional arrangement with the EU, to provide more time to negotiate and prepare for a new UK-EU economic relationship.”

Her letter to Woods, published today, also asks if all firms had responded to the request and whether those that were underprepared had similar characteristics and were likely to respond to the issues in the same way.

She was also interested in whether the type of legal entity was relevant for firms and whether all firms acting together to meet the challenges might pose a risk to financial stability, and indeed capacity issues for the PRA itself coping with such demands.

Finally she wanted to hear Woods’ recommendations on whether a transition arrangement after March 2019 was desirable and how that should be designed.

Morgan took up her position on the Treasury Select Committee on July 12 after the UK general election. Other members of the committee have yet to be appointed.

In recent weeks a number of firms have outlined in more detail their post-Brexit plans. Yesterday HSBC said it might have to spend up to US$300m on relocation costs from its plans to move 1,000 bankers to Paris.

Last week Deutsche Bank said it would relocate some roles to Frankfurt from London and Bank of America Merrill Lynch said earlier in the month it would set up a Dublin subsidiary to cope with Brexit. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)