New York state adopts rules to phase out coal power plants by 2020

    May 10 (Reuters) - New York environmental regulators adopted
rules to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from power plants that
will force generators to stop burning coal in the state by 2020:
    
    * New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement on
Thursday that the new carbon reduction rule delivers on his 2016
 pledge to eliminate the use of coal for power generation by
2020.
    * There are four coal-fired power plants in New York;
however, some have not operated or burned coal in recent years.
    * Those plants include units at Cayuga Operating Co's
Cayuga, NRG Energy Inc's         Dunkirk and Somerset Operating
Co's Somerset.
    * NRG, which mothballed the Dunkirk plant in 2016, dropped a
plan to convert it from coal to gas in 2018.
    * In addition to the carbon rules, the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation proposed regulations
earlier this year that would restrict nitrogen oxide (NOx)
emissions from small natural gas-fired peaking power plants.
            
    * Cuomo said the emission control rules will help move the
state closer to meeting the Green New Deal he announced in 2019,
which requires the state's power to be 100 percent carbon-free
by 2040.
    * The state has also mandated that 70 percent of its
electricity come from renewable sources by 2030. New York
currently gets about 30 percent of its electricity from
renewable sources, according to federal energy data.

    
