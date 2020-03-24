New York courts limit filings to essential matters amid coronavirus crisis

New York’s state court system has taken strong steps to curtail operations in light of the coronavirus pandemic, saying it would limit filings to only “essential” matters and conduct many proceedings electronically.

Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence Marks on Sunday ordered that no filings by accepted either in paper or electronic form except in certain specified matters, including bail applications and child protection matters, or any matters deemed essential by a judge.

